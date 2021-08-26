Select Language

Latest
-183 min. agoIndonesia Joins World Islamic Youth Conference in Istanbul
-169 min. agoHundreds of Gaza Children Join Israel Blockade Protests
-163 min. agoGaza Rafah Gate Re-opens on Thursday
-160 min. agoMyanmar Human Rights Group Urges International Community to Support Rohingya Muslims
7 hours agoHalal Restaurants in Sydney Not Just for Muslims
Slideshow

Hundreds of Gaza Children Join Israel Blockade Protests

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinian children on Tuesday participated in a demonstration in front of the Beit Hanoun (Erez) border in the northern Gaza Strip in protest against the years-old Israeli blockade.

During the rally, which was called by Palestinian resistance factions, two messages in Arabic and English from Gaza’s children to the world were read and several balloons were flown into the air, Palinfo reported.

Speaking on behalf of Gaza’s children, 12-year-old Ahmed Abu Askar said “the occupation wants to plunge Gaza into darkness, misery and deprivation through a blockade that has affected all aspects of life.”

“We are facing a new conspiracy aimed at disrupting our lives and continuing to humiliate us and deprive us of the rights that other children around the world enjoy,” Abu Askar added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news