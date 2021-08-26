Hundreds of Gaza Children Join Israel Blockade Protests

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinian children on Tuesday participated in a demonstration in front of the Beit Hanoun (Erez) border in the northern Gaza Strip in protest against the years-old Israeli blockade.

During the rally, which was called by Palestinian resistance factions, two messages in Arabic and English from Gaza’s children to the world were read and several balloons were flown into the air, Palinfo reported.

Speaking on behalf of Gaza’s children, 12-year-old Ahmed Abu Askar said “the occupation wants to plunge Gaza into darkness, misery and deprivation through a blockade that has affected all aspects of life.”

“We are facing a new conspiracy aimed at disrupting our lives and continuing to humiliate us and deprive us of the rights that other children around the world enjoy,” Abu Askar added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)