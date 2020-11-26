House of Representatives: Normalization with Israel is Form of Betrayal against Constitution

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairperson of the PKS Fraction of Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Sukamta, assessed that normalization and all forms of cooperative relations between Indonesia and Israel are a form of betrayal of the 1945 Constitution.

“The ideals of the nation’s founders as stated in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia clearly states that Indonesia is against all forms of colonialism,” said Sukamta to MINA in Jakarta on Thursday.

He reminded all parties, especially the government, not to cooperate with Israel, which incidentally is a colonial state for Palestine.

“We have to remember that Palestine is the country that first supported Indonesian independence, so Indonesia should consistently support Palestinian independence,” said the member of Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament.

The issue of normalizing relations with Israel arose after the government through the Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights opened a calling visa service for eight countries, namely Afghanistan, Guinea, Israel, North Korea, Cameroon, Liberia, Nigeria and Somalia.

According to Sukamta, there were irregularities in the reactivation of calling visas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is clear that we do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, so it is strange when suddenly calling visas were reactivated during the pandemic. Maybe there are economic and political motives behind it, “he continued.

The Head of the BPPLN DPP PKS Division also stated that free and active politics is the character of Indonesia as a great nation.

He added that in the midst of the global uncertainty about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States Presidential election and the relationship between the US and China, Indonesia’s steps must be tactical, strategic, long-term oriented, not pragmatic.

“Free and active politics, standing on the interests of all countries, not taking sides with one of the blocks for the sake of world peace must be maintained by Indonesia,” he said. (T/RE1)

