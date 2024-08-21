Rising Mpox Cases, Indonesian Parliament to Urge Government for Public Protection

Jakarta, MINA – As the number of Monkeypox (Mpox) cases rise in Indonesia, the Chair of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, has called on the government to take immediate and effective measures to ensure public protection .

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared a public health emergency due to the spread of Mpox.

“Mpox cases are on the rise, and the government needs to act quickly to manage the spread of this disease and ensure maximum protection for the public,” Puan said in a press release on Tuesday.

She emphasized the need for the government to intensify public education about Mpox, noting that it is not an ordinary disease.

Mpox is a type of smallpox virus, characterized by a rash followed by bumps that appear on the skin. In the case of chickenpox, these bumps are eventually filled with fluid and form scabs.

“There must be widespread education and socialization since this disease can be transmitted through various forms of close contact, including through affected skin rashes. “Information on transmission, symptoms, and preventive measures should be communicated widely and clearly,” Puan added.

The former Minister for Human Development and Culture believes that many people are still unaware of the Mpox outbreak. She was reminded that the risk of death from Mpox is higher than from Covid-19.

“Many people are still not informed about monkeypox. Therefore, it is crucial to conduct socialization efforts. This can be done through outreach and by leveraging environmental health cadres,” she said.

Puan also urged the government to ensure that all Mpox cases in Indonesia are reported accurately and in a timely manner. This is necessary for identifying patterns of spread and determining effective management strategies.

“Every healthcare facility, both at the central and local levels, must be equipped with clear and standardized reporting protocols,” she concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

