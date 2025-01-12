Hind Rajab Foundation Sends 1,000 Israeli Soldiers’ Names to ICC

Brussels, MINA – A Brussels-based human rights group has submitted more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers’ names to the ICC, linking them to war crimes through their digital footprints in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The names of more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers have been sent to the International Criminal Court by the Brussels-based human rights organization, the Hind Rajab Foundation, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the foundation is actively pursuing Israeli soldiers who have left “digital footprints” while engaged in military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

“Throughout the war in Gaza, Israeli soldiers have left not only physical traces but also digital fingerprints, with many posting videos and photos of themselves online – sometimes recording inappropriate behavior and potential war crimes,” Haaretz notes.

The foundation was founded last year in memory of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old girl who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle sheltering her family in Gaza’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, and aims to challenge Israel’s pattern of impunity.

The organization is run by activists like Diab Abu Jahjah and Karim Hassoun, who live in Brussels.

“In recent months, the ICC has sent the names of more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, with the aim of having them tried on war crimes or genocide charges, including Israelis with dual citizenship,” Haaretz reports, adding that it “could be one of the largest cases ever brought before the ICC.”

The digital content shared by soldiers serves as valuable evidence for anti-Israel groups, potentially documenting war crimes.

Activists have been able to identify the soldiers’ locations and reconstruct detailed timelines of events, and some have published personal information about the soldiers, making them vulnerable to harassment and threats.

“Officials at the Israeli Foreign Ministry — which along with the Justice Ministry did not comment for this article — have no plans, urging the soldiers to leave the country immediately before they can be arrested,” Haaretz noted.

Israeli soldiers, many of whom hold dual citizenship, have reportedly received urgent calls from Israeli authorities, advising them to return to Israel to avoid potential legal action abroad. Haaretz reported that about 30 soldiers have been warned not to travel, as the Israeli army and the Foreign Ministry have set up a special unit to monitor and assess the legal risks for soldiers facing international prosecution. (T/RE1/P2)

