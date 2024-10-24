Hezbollah Claims Killing Over 70 Israeli Soldiers in Lebanon

Beirut, – The Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah claims that its fighters have killed more than 70 Israeli occupation soldiers in combat.

According to TRT World, the group updated its statement last week that said 55 soldiers were killed.

Wednesday’s statement did not mention the time frame of the dead Israeli soldiers.

On the other hand, the Israeli military said it had lost about 20 soldiers in Lebanon since its ground invasion began, and about 30 others in Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel.

MINA News previously reported that the Israeli occupation army announced that 22 of its soldiers were wounded in firefights in Lebanese territory over the past 24 hours.

The occupation army launched attacks on cities in southern and eastern Lebanon throughout Wednesday.

The firefights were accompanied by airstrikes by aircraft that attacked production and storage sites for combat equipment, as well as civilian buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Zionist forces also carried out a massive bombardment in the heart of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, launching three consecutive strikes.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that its forces successfully bombed the Glilot base, which is affiliated with the 8200th Military Intelligence Unit with a special salvo of missiles into the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah said that it also successfully bombed the Zovulon Military Industrial base, north of the city of Haifa, with a salvo of missiles. (T/RE1/P2)

