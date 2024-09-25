Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military Base with 50 Rockets

Beirut, MINA – The Lebanese group Hezbollah said Tuesday that it launched tens of rockets on an Israeli military base and three settlements in response to Israel’s ongoing assault on Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said it targeted the settlements of Katzrin, HaGoshrim, and Gesher HaZiv with rocket barrages.

The group also reported firing 50 rockets at the Dado military base in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said the rocket attacks were in support of “the Palestinian people in Gaza and their courageous resistance” and in defense of Lebanon.

The Israeli army launched waves of airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning against what it called Hezbollah targets amid an escalation in warfare between the two sides.

Over 560 people, including 95 women and 50 children, were killed and 1,835 others injured, Health Minister Firas Abiad said.

“The majority of the victims in the Israeli attacks since Monday morning are defenseless civilians in their homes. This refutes the enemy’s allegations of targeting fighters,” the minister stressed.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children. (T/RE1)

