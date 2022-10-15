By: Yakhsyallah Mansur

Health is a blessing from Alah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that must be maintained.

So many blessings from God have been given to humans, that we cannot count.

We have a lot to be grateful for, what Allah has given us because being grateful is an obligatory thing. Because gratitude, conveys peace and gives blessings of life.

Broadly speaking, there are five pleasures that God has given us as follows;

First, the blessings of Fitriah, are the blessings that are in ourselves. Second, Iktiyariyah favors are in the form of favors from our efforts. Third, the favors of Alamah are the blessings of nature around us.

Fourth, the favors of Diniyah, namely the favors of Islam and the favors of faith. Fifth, Ukhrowiyah favors are the blessings of the hereafter. This favor is what we will learn later if it has been accounted for by the mahsyar.

There are two pleasures that are often neglected by humans, namely the pleasure of health and free time, this is in line with the words of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam.

The chemical drugs that we consume enter our bodies, we don’t even know whether the drug is halal or haram

Because of that, Imam said, don’t take too many chemical drugs, even many medical personnel are impatient in handling patients and give them more doses.

Health is a blessing from Allah, it has been supported by a treatment system from Allah through the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, namely thibbun nabawi.

Let’s be grateful for the blessings of health so that we always take care of it. We must understand before consuming chemical drugs, halal or not because chemical drugs have been designed in such a way, so we don’t get addicted to it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)