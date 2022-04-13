Hate Speech Against Muslims Occured during Hindu Festival in India

New Delhi, MINA – Hate speeches against Muslims took place in several Indian states during the Hindu festival of Ram Navmi.

Most of the incidents are reported from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and West Bengal as the Hindu community celebrates the day of Lord Ram, one of the main deities of right-wing Hindu groups in India. Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

Dozens of videos have gone viral on Indian social media since Sunday showing a procession of Hindu men wearing saffron scarves, and in some cases carrying sticks and swords, stopping their motorbikes in Muslim neighborhoods.

Then, they played provocative songs with threats of genocide outside their homes and mosques, and shouted hateful slogans.

In one of the videos, thought to be from the eastern state of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a man can be seen climbing over the walls of the mosque and placing a saffron flag at its entrance, while others cheer, brandishing swords and sticks.

Some unrest was reported from Khargone district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Fazluddin Shaikh, a resident of Khargone, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that a mosque in the Sarafa Bazar area was set on fire by a Hindu mob to coincide with the Ram Navmi procession.

Khargone district collector Anugraha P said the situation in the area was under control and nearly 50 people from both communities had been arrested. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)