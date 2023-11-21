Haniyeh: Hamas-Israel Truce Deal Close

Gaza, MINA – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said, the truce between Palestinian Fighters and Israeli occupation close to reaching a deal.

“We are close to reaching a deal on a truce,” Haniyeh said in a post on Telegram as quoted by Al Jazeera on Tuesday

Negotiators have been working to seal a deal to allow the release of about 240 mostly Israeli captives seized on October 7 and a ceasefire in Gaza where more than 13,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

The release of some of the Palestinians, including women and children, in Israeli prisons is also reportedly being discussed.

Intense negotiations mediated by Qatar have been under way.

Qatar’s prime minister said on Sunday that a deal to free some of the captives in return for a temporary ceasefire hinged on “minor” practical issues.

On Monday, US President Biden said he believed a deal to free the captives was close.

“I believe so,” Biden said when asked whether a captive deal was near, crossing his fingers to signal he hoped for good luck. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)