Hamas Warns Intensification Israeli Settler Escalations at Al-Aqsa

Gaza, MINA – Hamas warned that the intensification of settler gangs’ raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque aim to create a new reality and extend control over the mosque and Judaise it.

“We call on our Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the occupied interior [Israel] to travel to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and defend it,” the movement said in a statement, as reported by Middle East Monitor on Friday.

This comes as the Israeli occupation army continued its military campaigns across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli settlers performed Jewish rituals at Bab Al-Majlis, an entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)