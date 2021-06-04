Hamas: The Continuation of Ceasefire Depends on Israel’s Behavior

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas says the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas is still ongoing since it was brokered by Egypt on May 21, but its future depends on Israel’s behavior.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri stressed that his party would respect the ceasefire agreement as long as Israel also respects it.

“If Israel does not comply, it is natural for us to fight it,” said Abu Zuhri during his visit to Tunisian capital, Tunis as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

He noted that what was achieved was a mutual and simultaneous ceasefire agreement, not a ceasefire. He also said the treaty was fragile because of the violent nature of the occupying party.

“Israel does not honor the agreement and carries out daily attacks on West Bank cities and the threat of resettlement of the inhabitants of Jerusalem is still there,” Abu Zuhri said.

He noted that the continuation of such offenses makes another round of confrontation possible.

On May 25, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a four-day trip to Israel, Palestine, Egypt and Jordan to discuss ways to strengthen the ceasefire among a number of regional issues.

On Monday, Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel visited Gaza for talks with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to discuss a possible prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel.

The day before, Kamel also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza and the reconstruction of the Palestinian territories.

Abu Zuhri welcomed Kamel’s visit to Gaza and his shuttle diplomacy, saying that it shows Egypt’s interest in the Palestinian cause and its support for Palestine after the latest aggression.

“The hospitality that the Egyptian delegation received in Gaza is a testament to Hamas’ desire to build good relations with Cairo,” Abu Zuhri said.

He added that the visit served the interests of the people of Gaza and strengthened bilateral relations between Egypt and Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)