Hamas Spokesman Expresses His Pride of Shooting Attack Carried Out in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas glorified the “heroic Jerusalem operation” carried out by Sheikh Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, which resulted in the killing of an Israeli officer and the injury of three others, stressing that it demonstrates “our people’s adherence to the choice of resistance to respond to the crimes of the Israeli occupation.”

Hamas spokesman for the city of Jerusalem, Mohammad Hamadah, said that the Jerusalem operation came in response to the occupation’s incursions, settlement plans and Judaization in Jerusalem and the attack on the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and the Yusufiya cemetery, MINA’s Contributor reported.

Hamadah added that this process confirms the powerful image of the Palestinian people that they are committed to the resistance and that “it is the option that our people see as an effective means to respond to the occupation and to continue the liberation process.”

The Jerusalem operation, according to Hamada, confirms the resistance’s promise that the occupation will pay a high price for its attacks against Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its people.

He pointed out that the operation came during the settlers’ incursions, which increased the fears of the Israeli occupation.

Hamadah pointed out that the occupation fears such well-planned, well-studied and orchestrated operations.

The Hamas spokesman stressed that the people of Jerusalem are projecting a bright image of steadfastness and resistance, pointing out that they need to combine all Arab and Islamic efforts to support them.

Yesterday, Sunday’s morning, the martyr Sheikh Fadi Shekhedem carried out a shooting attack on Israeli settlers in the old city of Jerusalem, killing an officer and wounding three others. Later, he was murdered by the Israeli occupation forces. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)