Hamas Says Ready to Cooperate in any Ceasefire Efforts in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The member of Hamas political bureau, Basem Naim said His movement’ readiness to cooperate constructively in all efforts to ceasefire in Gaza.

Naim said, there is positive progress in the US stance regarding the situation in Gaza, citing the recent statement of President Joe Biden, in which he announced a ceasefire proposal.

Naim made his comments during a telephone interview on the Al-Hadath Al-Youm channel on Sunday evening, MEMO reported on Monday.

He said the most important thing is for the occupation to explicitly state its commitment to this initiative.

This provision includes a complete ceasefire, full withdrawal of occupying troops from Gaza, reconstruction and repatriation of refugees, followed by a prisoner exchange agreement, he continued.

Naim noted that Zionist officials appeared minutes after Biden’s speech and expressed their rejection of the proposal. Zionist officials claimed they did not consider it an Israeli offer, contrary to what the US president said.

Naim emphasized that for Hamas what is important is to stop Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.

In the next development, the right-wing regime in Tel Aviv submitted a three-stage proposal which included a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and the reconstruction of the Palestinian territories.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s office said he was adamant about not ending the war in the Gaza Strip until all his regime’s goals were achieved, including the destruction of Hamas. (T/RE1)

