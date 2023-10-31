Hamas Ready to Exchange Israeli Hostages with All Palestinian Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said he was ready to release all hostages in exchange for the release of all Palestinian prisoners in occupied prisons.

He added in a press interview Monday, “the occupation claims to be trying to free the hostages, but they are endangering the lives of their own citizens with indiscriminate attacks.” Quds Press reported.

“What Netanyahu announced today is simply to gain internal confidence, and the occupation will not get its prisoners except through an exchange deal that includes all our prisoners.”

Qassem emphasized, “Talk about the release of a female Israeli soldier aims to confuse the message of female prisoners, and Netanyahu continues to spread lies to avoid his failures and incompetence.”

Resistance fighters have said previously that occupation leaders must understand the message from female prisoners held by the resistance in Gaza before it is too late.

Video footage broadcast by the Al-Qassam Brigades showed three female detainees asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work hard to release them.

One of the female detainees said, speaking to Netanyahu with great emotion, “We have been held by Hamas for 24 days, and we know that there should be a ceasefire, and you should release us, you should release us, and you only promised to release we.”

The Jewish prisoner went on to say, addressing Netanyahu, “We are suffering because of your political, security and military failures, because of the defeat you caused on October 7, because there were no soldiers there, and no one came to we.”

He added, “We are innocent and naive citizens. We are citizens who pay taxes to the State of Israel. We are now captives, and you killed us. Do you want to kill us all? Isn’t it enough that you slaughter everyone? Isn’t it enough that Israelis are killed? Release us now.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)