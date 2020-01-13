Select Language

Hamas Leader Arrives in Oman to Condolence for Sultan Qaboos

Muscat, MINA – Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyyeh on Sunday arrived in the Capital of Oman Muscat to express condolences over the died of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Previously, Haniyyeh had also sent her condolences by telephone call to Omani foreign minister Yousef bin Alawi.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said died at the age of 79 on Saturday due to an unspecified disease.

Through Sultan Qaboos’ Will, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said was chosen as a successor

The inauguration ceremony took place at Al-Bustan Palace on Saturday morning before the funeral of Sultan Qaboos. (T / R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

