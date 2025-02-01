Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Saturday handed over three Israeli hostages in two locations in the Gaza Strip to the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal.

According to an Anadolu Agency, two Israeli hostages – Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas – were handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The third Israeli captive, Samuel Siegel, who also holds US citizenship, was handed over to representatives of the Red Cross in the Gaza City seaport by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The Palestinian group confirmed handing over the three Israeli captives, including a US-Israeli dual national, in Gaza in exchange for the release of a new batch of the “heroic prisoners from occupation’s prisons.”

Hamas also said that despite harsh conditions in Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades offered required health care to captives.

Separately, the Israeli army confirmed that the three hostages were handed over to the army by the Red Cross, and were taken to Israel. []

