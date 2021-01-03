Hamas Continue Efforts to Reconcile with Fatah

Gaza, MINA – Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said new efforts are made to restore national dialogue before reaching reconciliation which is the basis for fighting the Israeli occupation and facing a conspiracy aimed at liquidating the Palestinian struggle.

“We are currently doing a lot of internal and external relations to make this effort successful and to continue the reconciliation steps with Fatah and other Palestinian factions,” said Haniyeh, as quoted from the official Hamas website on Saturday.

He emphasized that Hamas is working to achieve unity by restructuring Palestinian institutions, including the Palestine Liberation Organization or the Palestinian Authority based on national partnerships and consensus, according to the will of the Palestinian people.

The reconciliation of Palestinian factions is a form of resistance and the country’s way of dealing with the decision to normalize relations between Arab countries and Israel, which according to Palestine is a “backstab” against the struggle of the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)