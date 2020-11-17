Hamas and Fatah Delegation Meet in Cairo to Discuss National Reconciliation

Cairo, MINA – The leaders of the two main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah left the Gaza Strip to join a reciprocal meeting of their movement delegation in Cairo.

It was quoted from Anadolu on Tuesday, an unnamed official source

said the leaders included Hamas Political Bureau member Khalil Al-Hayya and Senior Fatah Leader Ahmad Hillis.

He also said the two leaders would join their movement delegation in Cairo, noting that their meeting was related to national reconciliation and a ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and Israel.

Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou told Anadolu that the Hamas delegation was led by Deputy Chairman of the Movement’s Political Bureau Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, and the meeting was an attempt to reach a “comprehensive national agreement”.

Al-Qanou added that his movement wants to achieve successful results in terms of partnerships with all Palestinian factions, whether they are members of the PLO or not to create a “common national front” that will be able to overcome the challenges of the Palestinian cause.

On September 3, the secretary-general of the Palestinian faction met in Beirut and Ramallah and agreed to reach a national agreement and hold elections for president, parliament and the National Council.

Senior delegates from Hamas and Fatah then met in Istanbul and agreed on a “common vision” for a comprehensive national dialogue in partnership with all Palestinian factions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)