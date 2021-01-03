Select Language

Abbas Welcomes Ismail Haniyeh’s Letter

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Presidency announced in a statement published on Saturday that President Mahmoud Abbas received a written letter from Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza.

After reading the letter, the President gave instructions to the Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, to convey to Hamas his remarks on what was contained in the letter regarding ending divisions, building partnerships, and achieving national unity through democratic elections.

The planned general election includes simultaneous legislative, presidential and National Council elections.

Abbas affirmed Fatah’s commitment to the path of building national alliance and unity, Wafa reported.

The President also decided to invite Hanna Nassir, Chairman of the Central KPU, to meet with him to discuss the procedures that must be taken to issue election decisions in accordance with the law.

Abbas expressed his gratitude to Egypt which sponsored the intra-Palestinian reconciliation talks, as well as Qatar, Turkey, Russia and Jordan, for their goodwill efforts to narrow the gaps in viewpoint and in reaching the agreement. (T/RE1)

