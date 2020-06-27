Hajj Quota in 2020, One-third for Saudi Arabians

Jakarta, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi said the quota for hajj pilgrims 1441H / 2020M is limited to only around ten thousand and a third is only for Saudi Arabians.

According to him, most of the quota is intended for foreigners or expatriates who live in Saudi Arabia.

“Of the ten thousand haj quota this year, one third is for Saudi citizens, the rest is for expatriates,” Essam bin Abed explained when meeting with Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi at the Ministry of Religion’s office, Jakarta on Friday (June 26).

The limitation, said Essam, it is due to safety reasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The limitation is only ten thousand to maintain the safety of pilgrims in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. So, it can be controlled if there are undesirable events, “he said.

“For pilgrims who are permitted to go on Hajj, they must comply with very strict health protocols. “Preventive measures will also be taken to prevent Covid,” he continued.

Essam added, Covid-19 Pandemic occurred in almost all countries in the world. Therefore, the Saudis made the decision to exclude pilgrims from all countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)