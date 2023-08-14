Israel Rejects A Diplomatic Base of Saudi Ambassador to Palestine in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel rejected the idea of ​​Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic base for the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Jerusalem which recently presented its credentials to Majdi al-Khalidi, diplomatic adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Nayef al-Sudairi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jordan on Saturday, was appointed as non-resident Ambassador and Consul General for Palestine.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv Radio Station 103 FM that Ambassador Nayef al-Sudairi could meet PA representatives but could not attend regularly.

“Will there be an official physically sitting in Jerusalem? We don’t allow this,” Cohen said.

While Cohen said al-Sudairi’s appointment had not been coordinated with Israel, he saw a possible link to prospects for normalization.

“What’s behind this development is, against the backdrop of progress in US talks with Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Saudis want to send a message to the Palestinians that they have not forgotten them,” Cohen said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)