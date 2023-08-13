Saudi Appoints A Non-resident Ambassador to Palestine

Jerusalem, MINA – Saudi Arabia has appointed a non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian territories, who also serves as consul general in Jerusalem.

This policy occurred amidst the issue of possible relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as quoted by Arab News.

Saudi Arabia appointed Nayef Al-Sudairi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan, as non-resident ambassador to Palestine.

The news was also confirmed by an embassy social media post in Amman which was confirmed by a Saudi foreign ministry official.

The appointment is an “important step” that underscores the wishes of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“This is to strengthen ties with the brothers of the State of Palestine and provide formal encouragement in all areas,” Sudairi said in a video broadcast by the Saudi state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel on Sunday.

Files for the Palestinian Territories are traditionally handled by the Saudi Arabian embassy in Amman.

Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and does not join the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020.

The Abraham Accords saw Israel establish relations with the two neighboring countries of the Saudi kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)