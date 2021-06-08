Saudi Ambassador Makes Clear News About Hajj to Indonesian Ulema Council

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, Sheikh Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi and his entourage visited the Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Office in Jakarta on Tuesday.

This is the new Saudi Ambassador’s first visit to the MUI since starting his duties in Indonesia.

Since January 2021, the Saudi Ambassador has wanted to come to MUI, but has not found the right momentum on that day.

On this occasion, the Saudi Ambassador, Sheikh Essam, wanted to straighten out the news about the hajj that was crowded in the main media after the Ministry of Religion announced the official cancellation of Hajj departures.

Sheikh Essam said that the cancellation of the hajj was not at all related to the unfavorable relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Some circles previously considered this cancellation due to diplomatic problems.

“The issue of canceling the departure of Indonesian pilgrims has nothing to do with the good relations that have been established between Saudi and Indonesia,” he said

“It also has nothing to do with the use of certain vaccine brands and certain manufacturers as has been developing in the media,” he said.

He said that until now, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not even sent an invitation to hajj to other countries, including Indonesia. This is none other than because if it is carried out, this year’s Hajj will still be in a Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In addition to discussing Hajj, the Saudi Ambassador also discussed plans for cooperation between MUI and Saudi Arabia.

The cooperation covers the fields of ukhuwah, da’wah, and so on (ta’awun wa tabadulul ara’) which is oriented towards strengthening Wasathiyah Islam in the Saudi Arabian region, Indonesia, and internationally.

The arrival of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was welcomed by the General Chair of the MUI KH. Miftachul Akhyar, Deputy MUI KH. Marsudi Syuhud, Secretary General of MUI Buya Amirsyah Tambunan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)