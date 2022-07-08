Hajj Pilgrims Arrive Safely at Mount Arafat

Mecca, MINA – Security authorities have confirmed that all this year’s Hajj pilgrims were transported from Mina to Arafat early Friday morning in ease and comfort, adding the security cordon around the holy sites will continue for one more day to prevent entry of violations.

With strict health measures being taken, Hajj pilgrims flocked early Friday morning to Arafat after gathering in Mina for Tarwiyah, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, Arab News reported.

The pilgrims will perform combined and shortened Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) prayers at Namirah Mosque, where they will also attend this year’s Hajj sermon, to be delivered by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL).

The Arafat sermon was first delivered by Prophet Mohammed on the ninth day of the same month 10 years after he migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

According to Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the sermon will be translated to 14 languages as Saudi Arabia’s leadership seeks to convey Islam’s message of righteousness, justice, tolerance and moderation Islam to the world.

Last year’s Hajj sermon, delivered by Sheikh Dr. Bandar Baleela, focused on urging Muslims to do good to all creatures, including animals and inanimate objects. At that time, only 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents, aged 18 to 65, were allowed to perform Hajj because of pandemic concerns.

Public Security Commander, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami said that all this year’s one million pilgrims were transported to Arafat in ease, adding that the cooperation of all the Hajj working authorities has contributed to the successful movement of the pilgrims.

“We still have other phases of taking these pilgrims to Muzdalifah, Mina, Tawaf Al-Ifadha, and the Tashreeq days,” he said, adding that the security cordon around will continue until Saturday to prevent any entry violators.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)