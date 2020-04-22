Grand and Nabawi Mosque to Limit Worshipers of Taraweeh Prayer

Makkah, MINA – Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Shaykh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, announced to limit the worshipers of taraweeh prayers during Ramadan so that it will be followed by administrators, mosque staff, and sterilizers.

The taraweeh prayer will be shortened to 10 rakat. Likewise, qunut prayers will be shortened, and focus on praying to end the pandemic, said Shaykh Al-Sudais as quoted from Saudi Gazette on Wednesday, April 22.

The suspension of five-time prayer, congregation and breaking the fast together are part of further prevention measures to the spread of coronavirus.

He had drawn up many plans to deal with the corona pandemic, which focused on prevention and sterilization 24 hours. The mosque also activates about 10 thermal cameras in the Two Holy Mosques.

More than 100,000 worshipers usually perform iifikaf in the Two Holy Mosques in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The decision to postpone congregational prayers in mosques came after a meeting between the Council of Saudi Senior Ulemas and the Ministry of Health.

“This is considered a religious duty determined by Islamic Sharia and general rules of health. Everyone knows that this pandemic requires taking every precaution in all forms of meetings without exception, said Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary General of the World Muslim League based in Makkah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)