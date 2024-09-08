Global Demonstrations Erupt against Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Paris, MINA – Demonstrations erupted in multiple cities and capitals around the world today, with thousands of people protesting against the Israeli assault on Gaza, Wafa reports.

Massive rallies were held in Paris, Stockholm, Milan, The Hague, Zurich, Manchester, London, and Copenhagen, as well as in Odense and Aarhus in Denmark.

The protests were organized to show support for the Palestinian people, call for an end to the ongoing genocide, and demand the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and displayed banners condemning the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The demonstrators called for an end to double standards and for accountability for the atrocities committed by the Israeli forces, particularly against children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)