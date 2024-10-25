Global Community Urged to Save Kamal Adwan Hospital amid Israeli Escalation

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry called on the international community on Friday to take immediate action to save Kamal Adwan Hospital, which has been overtaken by Israeli army forces.

This urgent plea follows reports that Israeli troops stormed the hospital, detaining hundreds of patients, medical staff, and displaced civilians inside the facility.

The incursion is part of a broader offensive that has persisted for 21 days, during which the ministry alleges systematic attacks on healthcare infrastructure and personnel, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Health Ministry expressed its outrage, saying: “The world stands by while the most horrific genocide and the systematic dismantling of our healthcare system occurs, with patients and medical personnel facing violence and detention.”

The ministry highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the actions taken by Israeli forces represent a “significant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.”

“We cannot comprehend how the world remains silent in the face of such atrocities,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, the Health Ministry reported that the Israeli army had forcibly entered Kamal Adwan Hospital and was holding individuals inside.

“The Israeli army has taken control of Kamal Adwan Hospital, where hundreds of patients and staff remain trapped following the invasion,” it noted.

The Israeli army’s ground incursions and bombardments continue across northern Gaza, as the forces push for forced displacement of Palestinians.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,500 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)