German Delegation Inaugurates New UNRWA School For Palestinian Refugee

Amman, MINA – A German Government delegation inaugurated Wednesday, October 5, 2022 the UNRWA Talbiyeh Elementary and Preparatory Boys’ Schools in the Talbiyeh Palestine refugee camp in Jordan, Days of Palestine reported on Friday.

Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and Ben Majekodunmi, Chief of Staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), inaugurated the school, UNRWA spokesperson stated.

The new school, which was rehabilitated, extended, furnished and equipped by a contribution of the German Government, through KfW Development Bank under its Regional Programme for Improving the Living Conditions in Palestine Refugee Camps (REPAC).

More than 1,200 Palestine refugee students will benefit from this school. In addition to 16 classrooms, the new school features a library, science and computer labs as well as facilities for teachers and a canteen for students.

Thanking the Federal Government of Germany for its generous contribution, Ben Majekodunmi said: “We are grateful for Germany’s longstanding support of the most vulnerable Palestine refugees. Germany’s sustained commitment to UNRWA has been a tremendous support to the Agency’s efforts to ensure stability of its operations.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)