Gaza Ulema Appreciates Indonesian Hospital Volunteers

Gaza, MINA – Gaza Ulema Sheikh ‘Aathof Mahmud Hesyam Abu Bakar expressed his appreciation to Indonesian volunteers for the construction of Phase 2 Indonesia Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, as the chosen person of hundreds of millions of Indonesian Muslims.

“Respect from me and respect from the citizens of Gaza, Palestine, also to all of you as all of you certainly love and respect this blessed earth, Palestine especially Gaza,” Sheikh ‘Aathof told the volunteers.

“And you have been chosen from hundreds of millions of Muslims in Indonesia. You chosen to be present in this place are merely gifts from Allah subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” said alumni of Gaza Islamic University and Madinah University of Saudi Arabia with the title of mumtaz.

He revealed it to the Indonesian volunteers, while providing science study material with the theme “The Glory of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine”, after Ashar Prayer on Friday, 7 February 2020 at Wisma Indonesia next to the Indonesia Hospital.

According to him, it was a tribute to him, a father who had nine sons and five daughters, for being able to gather with brothers from Indonesia who had willingly traveled so far from Indonesia to Palestine to be together on a blessed earth.

On February 22, 2019, as 28 volunteers from Al-Fatah Indonesian Islamic Boarding School network were dispatched by MER-C (Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee), humanitarian medical agency to Gaza, Palestine. Now, for almost a year, they left their families, children, wives, and countries as volunteers to perfect the construction of Indonesian Hospital.

Shaykh ‘Aathof said the hospital was certainly proof of Indonesian Muslim community’s charity and proof of the Indonesian people’s charity for its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

“Indeed, from our deepest hearts and this is not ‘mujamalah’ (not good), but I and Palestinian people really learned a lot from the people of Indonesia from the ‘nidzhom’ (order) and ‘ihtirom’ (glory), order and I saw evidence in fact during the Hajj, “said the Sheikh, who is also the imam of the Rubaa Mosque.

Rubaa Mosque is located near the Indonesia Hospital.

“Every time, they see a group from Indonesia, both men and women, they move very neatly, in an orderly manner and regularly led by their group leaders. They move like one body and we call them the best citizens are Indonesian citizens, ” said the Sheikh, who claimed to have performed the Hajj four times.

Related to the study of science with the theme “The Glory of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine”, Sheikh ‘Aathof said that Al-Aqsa Mosque was ruled by the Jews so it was in danger.

An excavation took place underneath it and the attempt to destroy Al-Aqsa at the time they had planned was the time they had set.

It also happened in 1969, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Salahudin Al Ayubi pulpit were burned.

It happened during the time that Saudi Arabia was led by King Faisal and Israel was led by Golda Meir, a woman as Israel’s fourth Prime Minister in the period 17 March 1969 – 3 June 1974.

When the fire broke out at Al-Aqsa Mosque, they were very frightened, that night until many Israeli leaders could not sleep because they suspected Muslims would run amok, there would be large-scale Muslims coming together from various regions, maybe even from neighboring countries angrily will sue for the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

But nothing happened, except only condemning verbal criticism. Finally, the next morning the Israeli authorities laughed, apparently the Muslims did nothing while their sanctified places in Palestine were burned, showing that the condition of the Muslims was really weak because they did not respond.

“Al-Aqsa is our soul, our creed and our religious law, so it is not a problem of land, not just a matter of place,” said Sheikh ‘Aathof who is currently a lecturer for teachers/Training of Trainer (TOT) and teachers at Madrasah Aliyah.

Next, he revealed the reason. First, Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first Qibla of the Muslims before the Kaaba in Makkah.

Three years, Prophet Muhammad Shallallaahu a Alaihi Wasallam and his companions in Makkah prayed to Al-Aqsa, then 16 to 17 months in Medina he still oriented to Al-Aqsa.

So, if there is a question about how long the Muslims will go to Al-Aqsa, then the answer is four years and four months.

The Prophet felt the anxiety of leading to Al-Aqsa because the Jews in Medina one and the other spoke mockingly, “Look at Muhammad with his followers, they do not want to be Jewish but are oriented towards the Qibla or our place to Al-Aqsa ”

Then, the Prophet Muhammad asked Allah for the Qibla to be changed and finally Allah set the Qibla to change from Aqsa Mosque to Haram Mosque.

Hope of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam was granted by Allah Azza wa Jalla with His words which means,” Really We (often) see your face looking up to the sky, then really We will turn you to the Qibla that you like. Turn your face towards the Grand Mosque. And wherever you are, turn your face towards him. “(Q.S. Al-Baqarah verse 144).

The second reason, Al-Aqsa Mosque is the goal of the journey or isra of Prophet Muhammad Salallahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam.

It is explained in the words of Allah Azza wa Jalla which means, “Glory be to Allah, who has carried out His servant one night from Al Masjidil Haram to Al Masjidil Aqsa which We have blessed around him so that We show him some of the signs (greatness) Us. Verily, He is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. “(Surah Al Isra ‘verse 1).

The events of isra and mira are two types of travel, namely ufuqiyah (flat trip) and amutiyah (straight upward journey).

Ufuqiyah is from the Grand Mosque to Aqsa Mosque and amutiyah is the journey from Aqsa Mosque to the seventh heaven, namely Sidratul Muntaha.

The question: why not go straight from Mecca to the seventh heaven?

The purpose of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is that Allah wants to bind Haram Mosque and Aqsa Mosque in one bond.

Allah wants to glorify Aqsa Mosque as glorious as the Grand Mosque. Allah wants if the Grand Mosque is loved by Muslims then Allah also wants Aqsa Mosque to be loved as Muslims love the Grand Mosque.

If the Grand Mosque is truly in the hearts of Muslims, then Allah also wants Al-Aqsa to be in the hearts of Muslims.

But this has not become a reality because many Muslims when asked about Al Aqsa just do not understand, in which city, in which country do not know, even the name Al Aqsa has just heard. (T/RE1)

