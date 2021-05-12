Gaza Rockets Destroy Israeli Oil Refinery

Gaza, Palestine, MINA – Gaza Resistance Movement’s rockets destroyed Israeli oil refinery facility in Ashkelon-Eilat, the occupied Palestinian territory.

In the video received by MINA on Wednesday, a violent fire was seen after the Gaza Resistance Movement rocket attack, Al Qassam, at the oil refinery.

Hundreds of rockets launched by the Resistance to several points in Ashkelon, even to Tel Aviv caused tremendous fear for illegal Jewish Zionist settlers on occupied Palestinian land.

The Israeli settlers finally took to the streets to protest against the government’s policy on the Gaza war. (T/RE1).

