Gaza Residents Donate Blood for Beirut Explosions’ Victims

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian in Gaza Strip participated in a blood donation movement to help victims of the blast in Beirut that injured thousands of people.

Dozens of participants took part in a blood donation rally in the city of Khan Younis on Wednesday, sponsored by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Arab News reported.

Organizers said they would coordinate with the International Committee of the Red Cross to try to send blood donations to Lebanon.

“I donated my blood at a time of loyalty to the Lebanese people,” said Khan Younis resident Abu Diab Ouida.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said around 300,000 people had lost their homes in the explosion on Tuesday.

According to him, the authorities are working on providing them with food, water and temporary shelter.

Damage losses were estimated at $ 3-5 billion (43.6-72.8 trillion).

Officials attributed the explosion to about 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was seized and stored in a port warehouse for six years.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday that a two-week state of emergency should be declared following a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000 others. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)