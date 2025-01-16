Gaza Residents Celebrate the Ceasefire Agreement 

Gaza residents take to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire agreement. (PHOTO: dohanews.co)

Doha, MINA – A ceasefire agreement between Palestinian fighters from Hamas and Zionist Israel has finally been reached after a long process and a delay from the Zionist occupying forces, Al-Jazeera reported.

“The two parties involved in the conflict in the Gaza Strip have reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners and hostages, and (the mediators) have announced a ceasefire with hopes of achieving a permanent ceasefire between the two sides,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani during a press conference on Wednesday night.

Gaza residents cheered upon hearing the news of the ceasefire. This agreement ends more than 15 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

The agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and the injured. Sixteen days after this agreement, talks are scheduled to begin regarding the return of the remaining hostages, as well as the bodies of those who have passed away.

In return, Israel plans to release a large number of Palestinian prisoners. However, those involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks will remain detained.

Meanwhile, Israel has stated that it will not fully withdraw its forces from Gaza until all hostages are returned. Instead, a phased withdrawal strategy will be applied, with remaining forces stationed at the border to protect Israeli towns and villages in the area.

Another aspect of the agreement is that unarmed residents from northern Gaza will be allowed to return, with a system in place to prevent weapons from being brought into the area.

Additionally, the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza will be reopened, allowing sick residents to leave for medical treatment.

The proposed agreement also includes a substantial increase in aid to the Gaza Strip, which, according to the UN and other international agencies, is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis.

Although Israel has allowed aid to enter the region, there is disagreement regarding the allowed amount.

Israel has stated that it will not end the war with Hamas, while the international community insists that Gaza must be governed by Palestinians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)