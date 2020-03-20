Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Continues with Coronavirus Prevention

Yerusalem, MINA – Aqsa Director Syaikh Omar Al-Kiswani said, Friday Prayer at the Aqsa Mosque will continues to be held, with do regard the prevention of coronavirus or Covid-19.

“Those who come to the Aqsa Mosque to comply instructions issued by the Islamic Waqf Department and World Health Organization on preventing corona virus,” he said, Felesteen online reported.

Al-Kiswani called on the worshipers to pray in the courtyard of the Aqsa Mosque, bring their masks, prayer rugs, and bring special sterilizer to maintain the health of the worshipers and prevent the maximum spread of the virus.

“Don’t let Occupation Authority close the Aqsa Mosque on the grounds of spreading corona virus and take various reasons and argument,” he said.

“Our aim is keep the Aqsa Mosque open for worshipers and for congregational prayers. Therefore, pilgrims to be careful to protect Al-Aqsa and themselves from the pandemic spreading and to take necessary precaution,” he add. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)