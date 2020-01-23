French President Concerns Israel’s Security Measures in Jerusalem Church

French President Emmanuel Macron questions Israeli security measures outside the French Catholic Cathedral of St. Anne in Jerusalem, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP)

Jerusalem, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday questioned the actions of Israeli security personnel, while outside the Cathedral of St. Anne which is the French territory in Jerusalem.

Macron expressed his dissatisfaction when Israeli security entered the site and met Macron security personnel, Arab News reported.

Macron allegedly told Israeli security, “Get out. We know the rules. No one can lure anyone. ”

The scene is brief but reminds the late visit of French President Jsques Chirac to the old city of Jerusalem, when he had problems with Israeli security in the narrow city streets.

Chirac stopped angrily and demanded Israeli security. “Do you want me to go home?”

He also had problems before entering the French Catholic Cathedral Anne when he was overtaken by Israeli security. He refused to enter until Israeli security left.

Elysee Palace sources explain that St. Anne is a French territory in Jerusalem and the role of France in the city to protect such places.

Macron could end the dispute and remind the Israelites of the rule. He added that everything went smoothly and no incidents occurred. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)