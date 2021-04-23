France, Ireland, UK Urge Israel to not to Obstruct Palestinian Elections

New York, MINA – The permanent representatives of France, Ireland and the United Kingdom on Thursday urged Israel not to obstruct the holding of the upcoming Palestinian national elections and to allow voting and candidacy in occupied East Jerusalem.

Speaking before the UN Security Council’s virtual session on the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, the UK ambassador to the UN said, “We look forward to fair and just Palestinian elections, and Israel should facilitate the elections in Jerusalem in accordance with the Oslo Accords.”

The UK ambassador also condemned the detention of Palestinian candidates by the Israeli occupation authorities, saying that the detentions undermine confidence between the two parties, Wafa reported.

Ireland’s UN representative also called for “the Palestinian elections to go smoothly, and that Israel should not pose any obstacles in their way.”

She called for providing all forms of support to the Palestinian citizens, especially women, throughout the democratic process.

France’s ambassador to the UN also called on Israel not to obstruct the elections in East Jerusalem and the rest of the territories occupied since 1967. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)