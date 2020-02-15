France Confirms First Coronavirus Death in Europe

Paris, MINA – An 80-year-old Chinese man has died from the coronavirus in France, French health authorities said Saturday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the announcement of the first death due to the fatal virus in Europe was made by Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

The man, a tourist originally from Hubei Province, China, has been hospitalized at the Bichat Hospital in Paris since Jan. 25.

This is the first reported coronavirus death both in Europe, as well as outside Asia.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)