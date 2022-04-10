France Closes Two More Mosques For Security Reason

Paris, MINA – Two mosques in the northern French city of Tourcoing were allegedly closed on the grounds that the mosque building was unsafe to accommodate worshipers, local media reported.

La Voix du Nord, a security commission inspected the buildings of the Salman al-Farisi Mosque and the Clinquet Mosque belonging to the Read in the Name of Your Lord Foundation and issued a report noting that the two mosques were unsuitable for accommodating worshippers, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

Based on the report, Tourcoing Mayor Doriane Becue decided to close two of the city’s five mosques until further notice.

Eric Denoeud, deputy mayor of Tourcoing and person in charge of security affairs in the municipality claimed, during the inspections carried out at the two mosques, several security deficiencies were detected in the buildings.

He noted that the two places of worship would remain closed until the necessary renovations were carried out.

The decision was taken despite pressure from the local Muslim community that it was inappropriate to close mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

In August 2021, France’s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial “anti-separatism” law that was criticized for targeting Muslims.

The law was passed by the National Assembly in July last year, despite strong opposition from far-right and left-wing lawmakers.

The government claims the law is meant to strengthen France’s secular system, but critics believe it limits religious freedom and marginalizes Muslims.

The law has been criticized for targeting France’s largest Muslim community in Europe, numbering 3.35 million people and imposing restrictions on many aspects of their lives.

Since February 2018, France has controlled nearly 25,000 mosques, schools, associations and workplaces and closed 718 of them, including more than 20 mosques, according to a report published on March 2, 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)