France Closes 43 Mosques in the Last Three Years

Paris, MINA – French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that 43 mosques have been closed in the last three years.

Darmanin made this point in a statement to the National Assembly that they needed a law to combat “Islamism”, not terrorism.

The French interior minister stated that 43 mosques have been closed in the last 3 years since President Emmanuel Macron took office in the country and he closed more mosques than any previous president, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

“Mosques that” do not radicalize but endanger public order “can be closed for six months,” said Gerald.

On the other hand, according to a statement from the French Interior Ministry, a complaint center has been set up to “combat radicalism and Islamism.

The public is asked to call the designated telephone number if a “suspected” person.

While Macron’s anti-Islamic stance and statements by politicians targeting Muslims have sparked reactions in many parts of the world, pressure and raids on Muslim organizations and NGOs in the country have also increased. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)