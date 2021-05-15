Thousands of French Citizens Hold Palestinian Nakba Day Action

Paris, MINA – Even though it was banned by the French Police, thousands of French citizens continued to hold demonstrations of Palestinian solidarity at the commemoration of Nakbah Day on Saturday.

Police ordered the closure of shops in Paris citing “serious risk of disrupting public order.” Mobtada News reported.

According to reports, the Paris authorities banned the demonstrations, but the organizers did not back down from their calls to protest.

Police expect unrest, especially given the current tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories, which will attract large numbers of people to participate in the protests.

The Ile-de-France Palestinian Association, based in Paris, expressed strong criticism of the ban on demonstrations.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered a ban on demonstrations, and confirmed his decision.

He referred to the widespread disturbance of public order in 2014, when thousands demonstrated against Israel’s military offensive on the Gaza Strip at the time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)