Two New Mosques Opened in Kalba, UEA

Kalba, MINA – The Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah inaugurated two mosques in Kalba, namely the Haritha Bin Al Numan Mosque and the Al Anwar Mosque. The mosque will be able to accommodate up to 1,260 worshipers.

Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, directed the construction of the mosque to accommodate more worshipers.

In addition, the construction of two mosques shows a plan to build more mosques in the Emirates. Thus, it was quoted from Gulf News on Sunday.

The first mosque is the Haritha Bin Al Numan Mosque. The mosque is located in the Al-Saf area which is built on an area of ​​3,000 square meters.

Haritha Bin Al Numan Mosque has a residential service facility for mosque imams. The mosque also has a 17.30 meter high minaret and could accommodate up to 800 worshipers.

The second mosque is the Al Anwar mosque which is located in the Al Dahiyat area. The mosque is built on an area of ​​3,136 square meters, equipped with service facilities and the Imam’s residence.

The mosque, which has a 29.75 meter high minaret, could accommodate up to 460 worshipers. (T/RE1)

