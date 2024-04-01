Four Palestinians Die of Malnutrition and Dehydration in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinian civilians died on Sunday due to starvation in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which brings the number of Palestinian victims of of malnutrition to 34, WAFA reported.

The sources said four people, including two children, died as a result of malnutrition, dehydration, and lack of medical supplies, at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

They pointed out that the number of deaths due to the famine had risen to 34, including 31 children.

The Gaza Strip has been subjected to continuous Israeli aggression, since October 7, and has been subjected to extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, amounting to famine, in light of the severe scarcity of food, water, medicine and fuel supplies.

The Gaza Strip, especially the northern region, is grappling with severe shortages in food, water, medication, and fuel. Even the aid reaching the southern region of the enclave has been insufficient, particularly with the displacement of over 1.3 million people from northern Gaza to the south, notably to Rafah.

The Israeli occupation forces not only prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza but also intentionally target citizens as they await the arrival of desperately needed aid supplies. This has resulted in the tragic murder of hundreds of civilians and injuries to many more.

The World Health Organization has warned that malnutrition is particularly exacerbated in the northern region, where infrastructure destruction and shortages in water, food, and medication have prevailed since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli aggression.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th has resulted in 32,705 documented Palestinian fatalities, the majority of whom are children and women.

Additionally, 75,190 individuals have been injured, with thousands still missing under the rubble and on the streets. The Israeli occupation continues to obstruct ambulance and rescue teams from reaching them.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)