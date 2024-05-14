Select Language

Four Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured by Rockets from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers injured. (Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – A spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army announced that four of its soldiers were injured as a result of a rocket attack from Lebanon.

The announcement added that the soldiers were injured after two anti-tank rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Yiftah residential area, in the Upper Galilee region. Quds Press reported.

Reports indicate that the soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

The victim’s family was also immediately notified and shown the referral hospital.

Previously, a drone crossing from Lebanon crashed in the Zarait residential area without causing any casualties. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

