Seven Israeli Soldiers Seriously Wounded in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation Army announced on Monday night that seven of its soldiers were severely wounded in fighting in southern Gaza Strip.

The military indicated that those injured were evacuated for treatment in Israeli hospitals, according to Jaridah Al-Quds.

Israeli Army Radio reported that they were injured by an explosive device thrown by armed resistance groups.

In its official statement, the occupying army only reported on the most serious cases.

Resistance factions in Gaza claim that the actual number of Israeli casualties on the ground is much higher than the official figures released by the occupying forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)