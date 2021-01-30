Foreign Ministry Calls United Nations to Provide Protection for Palestinians

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has called on the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities imposed by international law, and to provide international protection for our people, and their just and legitimate national rights.

The ministry condemned in a statement onl Saturday, the crimes of the occupation and its settlers and their continuous attacks on our people and their rights, considering that it is a gradual annexation and dispossession of the “C” areas, and the pursuit of the Palestinian national and humanitarian presence in those areas that constitute the majority of the occupied West Bank, Wafa reported.

The settlers continuing to implement colonial expansion plans, by escalating their attacks and terrorist acts against citizens, their land and property in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The escalation in settler attacks is now dominating the field scene in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and is embodied in various forms of killing and assault on property, seizing lands, chasing farmers, uprooting their trees and killing their livestock, and other forms of criminal escalation with the support of the occupation army.

The latest of these attacks is the targeting of the archaeological Khan al-Laban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, and the performance of Talmudic prayers on the main street near it, in a dangerous sign that paves the way for its seizure in the service of expansionist settlement interests, which applies to the numerous attacks carried out by settlers to expand their seizure of Palestinian archaeological and religious sites. Scattered in many regions .

The ministry warned against dealing with settler attacks as regular and familiar matters that are repeated daily, regardless of their danger to Palestinian rights, and their disastrous consequences on the opportunity to establish a viable, geographically connected, sovereign Palestinian state with its capital, East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)