Five Best Foods for Breaking the Fast

During iftar, the body needs foods that can quickly restore energy and maintain overall health. Based on scientific research, here are the benefits of the best foods to consume when breaking the fast:

Dates

According to research published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, dates are rich in natural sugars such as glucose, fructose, and sucrose, which are quickly absorbed by the body, providing instant energy. They also contain fiber, which aids digestion, as well as potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants that support heart and brain health.

Beyond being a quick energy source, dates are also high in iron, which helps prevent anemia, especially for those who feel weak while fasting. Research from the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry highlights that dates have anti-inflammatory properties and promote gut health by stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Regular consumption of dates is also linked to improved heart health due to their fiber and antioxidant content, which helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels.

Also Read: Ramadan in Japan: Diversity in the Warmth of Faith

Water

A study in the European Journal of Nutrition confirms that proper hydration is essential for maintaining electrolyte balance, brain function, and metabolism. Drinking water at iftar helps replenish lost fluids and prevent dehydration.

Drinking water before eating also aids digestion by preparing the stomach to receive food after a long fast. According to The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, water can boost metabolism by up to 30% within 30–40 minutes of consumption, helping restore energy faster. Proper hydration also helps regulate body temperature, which is crucial for those fasting in hot climates.

Fresh Fruits

Fruits such as watermelon and melon have high water content, aiding hydration. Bananas are rich in potassium, which is essential for maintaining electrolyte balance and preventing muscle cramps, as noted in Advances in Nutrition. Papayas contain papain, an enzyme that helps improve digestion.

Fruits also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress, which may increase during fasting. A study in Antioxidants suggests that eating fresh fruits like berries and apples can enhance heart health and cognitive function. Additionally, the fiber in fruits helps prevent constipation, a common issue due to changes in eating habits during Ramadan.

Also Read: Ramadan in Iceland: Navigating the World’s Longest Fasting Hours

Soup and Broth-Based Foods

Research from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that soups and broth-based dishes are high in water content and help promote fullness without excessive calorie intake. They also provide essential nutrients such as protein and fiber, which aid digestion.

Soups also contain nutritious ingredients like vegetables, protein, and anti-inflammatory spices. A study in Nutrients found that consuming warm soup before a main meal can help reduce excessive calorie intake by promoting early satiety. Additionally, the fiber in soups supports gut health and helps digestion after a long fast.

Honey and Nabeez Water

A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food shows that honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in flavonoids, which act as antioxidants. Honey also helps stabilize blood sugar levels more effectively than refined sugar. Meanwhile, Nabeez water, made by soaking dates or raisins, contains nutrients that aid digestion and provide energy.

Honey has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar, preventing extreme blood sugar spikes after iftar. Research in Phytotherapy Research suggests that honey has antimicrobial properties and boosts immunity by stimulating white blood cell production. Nabeez water contains natural electrolytes, which hydrate the body more effectively than plain water.

Also Read: The Destruction of Zionist Jews is Imminent

Choosing nutritious foods for iftar not only replenishes energy efficiently but also promotes long-term health. Opting for fiber-rich, protein-packed, and healthy fat-containing foods while avoiding excessive fried and sugary items will help keep the body fit and energized throughout Ramadan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Remembering the Khojaly Massacre