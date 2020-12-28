First Time, Jordan Valley Opened for Palestinians

Ramallah, MINA – The General Authority of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian government announced, for the first time since 1974, landowners of the Al-Qaeda Plain in the northern Jordan Valley would be able to enter and cultivate their land on Monday.

In a press release on Sunday evening, authorities said the decision came after issuing a decision to evacuate the settlers and return the land to its owner, reported Safa.

It added 13 agricultural tractors would enter, so that farmers will be able to start working on their land, with coordination between the General Authorities of Civil Affairs, the Bardala Council, and the Governor.

He said there had been an agreement with the Israeli occupation to open and rehabilitate the road between Bardala villages and Sahl Al-Qaaon for use by farmers, and that would be implemented soon.

The Jordan Valley is part of the Jordan Narrow Valley. Unlike most other river basins, the term “Jordan Valley” is often referred to as the lower reaches of the Jordan River. The river originates in the Sea of ​​Galilee in the north, and flows into the Dead Sea in the south. (T/RE1)

