Israel Force Palestinian to Demolish His Own Home in Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley, MINA – Israeli occupation forces compelled Izzat Rashaida, a resident of Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley, to demolish the third floor of his under-construction home, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Around two weeks earlier, Israeli forces, accompanied by teams from the so-called “Colonial Council,” raided the village and began photographing the house, eventually issuing a demolition order.

Since October 7, 2024, Israel has demolished over 2,000 homes, displacing 2,155 Palestinians across the West Bank.

Alongside home demolitions, Israel continues to expand illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, further complicating peace efforts and exacerbating tensions. []

