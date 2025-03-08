SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Force Palestinian to Demolish His Own Home in Jordan Valley

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Palestinians look at the rubble of the house belonging to a Palestinian suspected of carrying out an attack on Israelis after it was demolished by Israeli troops.

Jordan Valley, MINA – Israeli occupation forces compelled Izzat Rashaida, a resident of Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley, to demolish the third floor of his under-construction home, according to local sources, Wafa reported.

Around two weeks earlier, Israeli forces, accompanied by teams from the so-called “Colonial Council,” raided the village and began photographing the house, eventually issuing a demolition order.

Since October 7, 2024, Israel has demolished over 2,000 homes, displacing 2,155 Palestinians across the West Bank.

Alongside home demolitions, Israel continues to expand illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, further complicating peace efforts and exacerbating tensions. []

Also Read: Germany Welcomes Palestinian-Egyptian Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)



