First Foreign Umrah Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi

Riyadh, MINA – Foreign umrah pilgrims who carry out umrah this year arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on June 13, Friday, said Hani Ali Al-Amiri, a member of the National Hajj and Umrah Committee.

The Pilgrims from Nigeria will be the first to arrive at 9.00pm at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah. This was quoted from the Saudi Gazette on Friday August 13.

Al-Amiri stressed the company is ready to receive pilgrims from the airport and hotels and monitor their entry into the Grand Mosque. And the Umrah registration application is taken through the “Eatmarna” application.

“Pilgrims will be able to book the entire Umrah program, including flights, transportation, hotels, and choose an Umrah company through an electronic platform,” he said.

“They can register for the Umrah program and buy service packages through the Maqam e-portal,” he said.

In a statement from the relevant authorities, the Umrah organizing company is obliged to allocate 10% of hotel rooms for isolation, the number of people cannot be more than two people in each room, to ensure the safety procedures of pilgrims from the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also emphasized that it should not exceed 50% of the capacity of buses that will transport pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah, provided that they are committed to implementing precautionary measures. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)