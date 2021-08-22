The First Wave of Foreign Umrah Pilgrims Arrive in Medina

Medina, MINA – The first wave of Umrah pilgrims who came from abroad arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina on Friday to make a pilgrimage to the Prophet’s tomb.

The group consisted of 100 Umrah pilgrims from Irbil, the Republic of Iraq, thus Saudi Gazette reported.

At the airport, the Umrah pilgrims were received by a number of officials amid efforts to prevent the coronavirus.

The airport passport department is trying hard to complete the procedure smoothly amidst a unified plan to provide all services to them using state-of-the-art equipment.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah welcomed the arrival of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its airports with the first batch from Iraq.

The phase of accepting Umrah applications from outside Saudi Arabia gradually follows the previous phase which allowed Muslims to perform Umrah.

The ministry in coordination with stakeholders seeks to facilitate the arrival of Umrah pilgrims from abroad and will continue to update the list of countries that may enter Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)