Malaysia to Depart Umrah Pilgrims this November

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysian government is preparing for the departure of Umrah pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia in November this year.

Malaysia will announce the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the mechanism for the departure of Umrah pilgrims, as quoted from Bernama on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Religion Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the government would emphasize the new norm procedure in the departure of Umrah pilgrims this time.

He said the mechanism for sending pilgrims to the holy land and the new SOP for the implementation of Umrah would be decided by the Waqf, Hajj and Umrah Service.

Ahmad Marzuk also said the quota for Malaysian Umrah pilgrims would depend on the decision of the Saudi Arabian government.

“Until now, as we already know, they have allowed 100,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah every day,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)